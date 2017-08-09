20°
News

Greens sink teeth into NSW Govt for 'fear-mongering'

Jasmine Minhas
| 9th Aug 2017 3:15 PM
The NSW Department of Primary Industries has announced shark drumlines will be trialled off the Coffs Coast.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries has announced shark drumlines will be trialled off the Coffs Coast. RamonCarretero

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NSW GREENS have accused the NSW Government of 'fear-mongering' following its announcement shark drumlines will be trialled off the Coffs Coast.

NSW Department of Primary Industries announced on Tuesday it will hold sessions in Coffs Harbour to provide information on the shark management alerts and real time shark drumlines that will soon be rolled out.

Ten SMART drumlines will be deployed off beaches from Coffs Harbour and Sawtell from Monday, August 14.

DPI's Deputy Director General - Fisheries, Dr Geoff Allan said the six month trial of SMART drumlines is part of the NSW Governments $16 million Shark Management Strategy.

"SMART drumlines are looking very promising as part of the future of shark mitigation measures in NSW as trials have shown they help to protect human life while minimising the impact on marine species,” Dr Allan said.

"They have proven to be four-times more effective than mesh nets at catching potentially dangerous target sharks on the North Coast during our six month trial earlier this year with minimal bycatch of non-target animals.”　

NSW Greens marine spokesperson Justin Field has today warned the announcement is adding fuel to the 'ongoing fear-mongering' about sharks, and said it risks the public losing sight of the value of predators to natural ecosystems.

Mr Field called on Fisheries Minister Niall Blair to release data showing an increased risk from sharks in the Coffs Harbour region.

"The risk hasn't changed but the Government continues to ramp up the rhetoric. The chance of shark bite remains extremely low and SMART drum lines make it no less likely someone will be bitten,” he said.

"I'm worried the ongoing commentary about sharks is stoking unnecessary public fear where it isn't warranted. We should be trying to cultivate a greater understanding of the important role sharks play in a healthy ocean while educating about the real risks.

"The Greens have supported targeted trials of SMART drumlines and the trials have been promising with low by-catch and mortality rates of caught sharks.

"A major expansion of SMART drumlines requires expensive monitoring and response. Without that response regime, endangered and non-threatening sharks risk being killed on the lines despite them presenting very small risk to ocean users. There are more cost effective ways and less destructive ways to mitigate those risks.”　

The SMART Drumlines allows authorities to tag sharks with a tracking device before releasing it again.

An alert is sent out through the SharkSmart app and twitter when a tagged shark is nearby a beach.

Coffs Coast Advocate
More than 10,000 free pizzas sends Facebook into meltdown

More than 10,000 free pizzas sends Facebook into meltdown

IT'S NOT only the cheese which is melted at Dominos Pizza as the offer of 10,001 free pizzas has sent its Facebook page into a meltdown this afternoon.

Horse on the loose after tragedy strikes rider

Allan Wall.

Can you help find its horse after family's tragic turn of events

Flood funds flow to the Coffs Coast

Woolgoolga residents at Sunset Caravan Park at Woolgoolga under water during the floods of 2009.

Government awards Coffs Council $13,000 for Woolgoolga flood fix

A neighbourhood you'll want to call home

Come inside PRDnationwide's Pick of the Week

Local Partners

Time to keep the rising water at bay

TO help understand and manage flood risk, funding has been awarded to the Coffs Harbour City to help with flood affected areas.

Gleaming rigs strut their stuff

The truck parade heads on into town for the Casino Truck Show.

More than 100 gleaming highway beasts will cruise through Casino

From little things big things grow

The Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival returns from September 23 to October 1.

Coffs Harbour Buskers and Comedy Festival returns next month.

Three things to do this week ...

French film festival at the Majestic cinemas in Sawtell.

What's on the Coffs Coast this week.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

‘How dare you’: Stefanovic rips into Diana's royal butler

KARL Stefanovic has unleashed on Princess Diana’s former butler after taking him to task over his comments that Kate Middleton doesn’t have the “X factor.”

MOVIE REVIEW: An Inconvenient Sequel - Truth to Power

Al Gore with former Mayor of Tacloban City Alfred Romualdez and Typhoon Haiyan survivor Demi Raya, in the Raya family home in Tacloban City, Philippines in a scene from the movie An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

A bruised but not beaten Al Gore fights for the planet.

Rumours player will come out on The Footy Show

EDDIE McGuire has shut down speculation a gay AFL player will come out on this week’s episode of The Footy Show.

Eddie McGuire returns to host The Footy Show this week

Google Home Australian review: Is it worth the $199?

The Google Home device.

Google Home offers better value than Apple's coming product

Cara Delevingne shoots for the stars

Cara Delevingne in a scene from the movie Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Model turned actor goes big with Luc Besson’s new sci-fi blockbuster

Spotify on Xbox One: better sound track for carnage?

Music streaming app Spotify is now available on Xbox One.

SICK of hearing the sound of machine gun fire or the splatter of blood?

MOVIE REVIEW: Wind River a thriller that chills to the bone

Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner in a scene from the movie Wind River.

Avengers Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen reunite for thriller.

Beachside Commercial Freehold

109 Fiddaman Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 1 2 Sold

- Total income return of $1030 per week. -Includes well established general store/take - away food business - as tenants. - Also includes three bedroom residence...

Always wanted to live in Malibu...

7 Malibu Drive, Korora 2450

House 5 3 2 $649,000 ...

This beautiful spacious home is perfect for the growing family or room to have two separate dwellings in a very popular street address in Korora Beach. Freshly...

Stunning Korora Beach townhouse...

2/31 Sandy Beach Road, Korora 2450

Town House 2 2 2 $545,000

Coastal living at its best. On offer is a stunning executive two-bedroom townhouse located only 200 metres from beautiful Korora Beach. The two large bedrooms...

601 m2 Block priced at $270,000

Lot 211 Admiralty Drive - Stage 11, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land From the back yard you will have great sunny mornings for living ... $270,000

From the back yard you will have great sunny mornings for living areas in the winter and nice shade in the summer months picking up the cool ocean breezes from...

694 m2 Block priced at $275,000

Lot 212 Admiralty Drive - Stage 11, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land From the back yard you will have great sunny mornings for living ... $275,000

From the back yard you will have great sunny mornings for living areas in the winter and nice shade in the summer months picking up the cool ocean breezes from the...

665 m2 Block priced at $270,000

Lot 213 Admiralty Drive - Stage 11, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land From the back yard you will have great sunny mornings for living ... $270,000

From the back yard you will have great sunny mornings for living areas in the winter and nice shade in the summer months picking up the cool ocean breezes from the...

794 m2 Block priced at $245,000

Lot 214 Admiralty Drive - Stage 11, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This block offers great Pricing being a battle axe block the developers ... $245,000

This block offers great Pricing being a battle axe block the developers have given plenty of room being just under 800m2 at 794m2 to build your home and create a...

755 m2 Block priced at $245,000

Lot 215 Admiralty Drive - Stage 11, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This block offers great Pricing being a battle axe block the developers ... $255,000

This block offers great Pricing being a battle axe block the developers have given plenty of room being just under 800m2 at 755m2 to build your home and create a...

583m2 Block priced at $270,000

Lot 217 Admiralty Drive - Stage 11, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This North facing block is definitely a pick for sunny winter days ... $270,000

This North facing block is definitely a pick for sunny winter days and protected by the cold southerly winds in the winter. For the summer you will have the cool...

801 m2 Block priced at $315,000

Lot 216 Admiralty Drive - Stage 11, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land Wow one of the largest blocks in this stage. This North facing ... $315,000

Wow one of the largest blocks in this stage. This North facing block is definitely a pick if you wish to have plenty of land or maybe sub divide subject to council...

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000