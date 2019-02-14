Greens push solar power pre-election

SHINE BRIGHT: The NSW Greens have a $1-billion solar plan to increase renewable energy in NSW.

THE NSW Greens have launched a $1.25 billion comprehensive plan to ensure at least one million extra households in NSW can either install solar panels or be part of community renewable energy schemes within four years.

The Household Solar Plan is part of the Greens' Roadmap to 100% Renewable Energy by 2030 and involves:

Mandatory solar plus batteries for all new dwellings - 350,000 in four years

$2000 rebate for rooftop solar and batteries for 500,000 households

Solar panels on all public housing and government buildings - 110,000 public housing tenants receive electricity rebates

A community solar offset scheme for apartment owners and renters - 200,000 participants in four years

A Fair Price for Solar - mandatory extra 4.4c/kW for avoided health and social costs

"The Greens' household solar plan will make it mandatory for all new dwellings to either have solar power and batteries or pay into a community renewable energy offset scheme,” Greens' spokeswoman for the environment Cate Faehrmann said.

"It is negligent that in 2019 we have over 70,000 new dwellings in NSW every year and no requirement for solar panels on these developments.”