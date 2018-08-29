Our new world city fails to crack top 20

BRISBANE'S abundant green spaces, thriving cultural centres and outdoor lifestyle have led it to be named just outside the top 20 in a new ranking of world cities.

The River City landed at No.21 out of 24 major cities on the 2018 WSP Global Cities Index, with the research focused on how cities were preparing for the challenges of the future, such as dealing with housing requirements and transportation. (WSP is a global management and consultancy services to the built and natural environment).

Top spot went to Seattle followed by Copenhagen, while Melbourne and Sydney were ranked No.14 and No.15.

But while Brisbane scored higher than the global average in the categories of urban green space and social infrastructure, it was ranked comparably poorly in regard to power generation and distribution, and waste management.

The research found policy uncertainly had led to an under-investment in new-generation infrastructure to replace ageing power stations, and climate change policies were also less advanced than other major cities.

WSP ANZ president and chief executive Guy Templeton said Brisbane's overall housing affordability, compared with other major cities, was a "competitive advantage".

"It's likely that it's one of the reasons there's net interstate migration, apart from being a great place to live," he said.

"The caution we would put to many cities is that they tend to sprawl outwards if they have the space, and what we've seen is that can come with hidden costs as you invest in transport links.

"The challenge for Brisbane is - what is the appetite for a more compact city which would lead to great efficiencies over the medium and long-term, which could be a challenge for those who have a love affair with the car and a large block."

Lisa Nguyen (left) and Demi Jonker enjoy the Roma Street Parkland in Brisbane. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

He said infrastructure projects such as the Cross River Rail and the Brisbane Metro indicated the city was planning for future capacity requirements, though he said that they were relatively new and the benefits would take time to bear fruit.

Earlier this month, The Economist news magazine named Vienna as the world's most liveable city over Melbourne, for the first time in seven years, with Brisbane at No.22.

Building designer Demi Jonker, 25, travels to Brisbane's CBD for work during the week from her home at Jimboomba south of the city in Logan shire.

She said she would like to see the preservation of green spaces within the city, such as Roma Street Parkland.

"It's really beautiful. It would be nice to have more places like that in the city," she said.

"South Bank is really nice, too. There is lots to do and a lot of really nice walks around the area."

WSP Global Director of Property and Buildings, Tom Smith, said more people were looking at basing themselves in major cities around the world.

"It's not just Millennials moving back to the cities. It's all demographics. People who are at the end of their careers are wanting to move ... that's where the culture, the sport, the entertainment is that people desire," he said.

Brisbane ranking

Places: 7.1/10

Mobility: 5.1/10

Technology: 7.3/10

Urban Systems: 3.5/10

Top 10

1. Seattle

2. Copenhagen

3. Stockholm

4. New York

5. Vancouver

6. Singapore

7. San Francisco

8. Montreal

9. Washington DC

10. Toronto