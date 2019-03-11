Greens call for levy on costly construction in $4b plan

THE Greens have unveiled a $4 billion plan that proposes the Great Koala National Park could be established on the mid north coast by imposing an environmental levy on construction works across NSW.

Greens MP Cate Faehrmann joined candidate for Coffs Harbour Jonathon Cassell at Sawtell Headland today to announce the ambitious plan.

It is proposed around $2 billion would be used for a historic expansion of protected areas, supporting the GKNP plan, which would reserve 315,000ha of state forest in the Coffs Harbour hinterland.

This would also include a $150 million per year funding increase to rebuild the National Parks and Wildlife Service, which underwent a restructure last year, resulting in job cuts.

The Greens propose the plan would be partly paid for by imposing a 1% Environmental Levy on all building and construction work in the state worth more than $1 million, including mines, infrastructure and new housing developments.

This would raise approximately $500 million per year, while the rest of the funds would come from consolidated revenue.

Greens candidate for Coffs Harbour Jonathan Cassell. TREVOR VEALE

The plans would also see a $1.5 billion Land and Biodiversity Fund established to incentivise farmers to protect native vegetation, around $300 million to expand the Aboriginal Land and Sea Ranger programs, and $200 million to tackle weeds and feral animals.

Greens MP Cate Faehrmann said the upcoming election was 'crucial' to the survival of the state's vulnerable species, including koalas, and said the Greens aim to see 17% of the state protected by 2030.

"After eight years of the Liberal and National parties watering down environmental protections and refusing to act on climate change, the next government will be make or break for iconic species like the koalas and ecosystems on the brink of collapse," Ms Faehrmann said.

"The Greens have developed a comprehensive and ambitious plan to protect and restore our landscapes and biodiversity by investing in a network of protected areas, ending logging in public native forests and rebuilding our National Parks and Wildlife Service.

"We want to incentivise and reward farmers and land managers who conserve and repair native vegetation, instead of allowing out of control landclearing to devastate remnant bushland and habitat.

"The Greens will introduce powerful laws to protect existing native vegetation and biodiversity, require the government to enhance biodiversity and ensure that any clearing is strictly limited to small-scale maintenance activities that have low ecological impacts.

"The expansion of National Parks and protected areas has effectively stopped under the Coalition, with a 95% decline in annual additions."