Greens are surprised but supportive

THE Coffs Harbour Greens are surprised by news Dr Sally Townley will now run as an independent at the March state election, but the party said many members accepted this is a 'fair call'.

Jonathan Cassell, The Greens candidate for Coffs Harbour and The Greens group convener, said he felt Dr Townley had every right to represent her community at the state level.

"As a Coffs Harbour councillor, Sally is an outstanding community leader regarded by many as the city's hardest working councillor,” Mr Cassell said.

"There is not a week that goes by when Sally is not in the media.

"She puts her heart into this community and it makes sense why she would want to represent it at a state level.”

It is yet to be confirmed whether Sally Townley will form a preference deal with The Greens and Labor.