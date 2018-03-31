Green tourism for Coffs Coast

AFTER positive community feedback, a proposal to build what is expected to be a major tourism drawcard for Coffs Harbour has been given the green light.

Ecoline has officially started construction this week on its Treetop Adventure Park at Sealy Lookout.

The park is set to offer self-guided high ropes courses where visitors can climb through a series of challenging obstacles including rope-ladders, wobbly bridges, tunnels and cargo-nets.

It will also feature zip-line flying-foxes.

According to Forestry Corporation NSW, the park is expected to open in stages over the coming months, with the children's area (for ages 3-9) earmarked for completion in time for the July school holidays.

"We're looking forward to the new TreeTop Adventure Park opening in the coming months,” Justin Black, Forestry Corporation's local Strategic Projects and Programs Leader said.

"Forestry Corporation has helped to produce sustainable tourism opportunities around the Coffs Coast, including the Forest Sky Pier, Korora lookout, walking tracks, picnic areas and the new Nyanggan Gapi Café at Sealy Lookout.”

Nature-based tourism experiences have been identified as a key focus in the North Coast Destination Management Plan.

"The benefit having of a TreeTop Adventure Park at Sealy Lookout is clear and will add considerable value to the region's appeal - especially to active, nature-loving visitors,” Destination North Coast Chair Cameron Arnold said.

"The construction of this fun, eco-friendly nature-based facility will be a positive addition to the North Coast tourism product and experience portfolio.”

Sandrine Gaymard Ecoline's General Manager said the project will help protect the area.

"As well as providing local jobs, it's ideal to have a private operator taking care of the area, removing rubbish and weeds, protecting the area from erosion and reducing vandalism,” she said.

Ecoline donates part of its earning to Camp Quality and Clean Up Australia.

The park will be located on either side of Scenic Dr and also includes a relocatable office building and a suspended cafe.

It will be one of five parks available in Australia, with two located in Sydney and others in Newcastle and the Central Coast.

Since the news first broke on the Tree Top Adventure Park, a number of community members brought up the issue of the poor road conditions leading up to Sealy Lookout.

The council has been approached for comment on this issue.