‘Green spine’ will link CBD to the sea

The 'green spine' will help link the Coffs CBD to the sea.

The 'green spine' will help link the Coffs CBD to the sea.

KNOWN as a ‘green spine’ a new trial pathway will help realise Coffs Harbour City Council’s vision of linking the CBD to the sea.

The protected on-road bike lane along Harbour Drive recently received a $800,000 grant from the NSW Government’s Streets as Shared Spaces Program.

The lane will connect the city centre with the Jetty Precinct. The project aims to introduce a safe, active transport option that provides wider, shared benefits for the city.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight said to be awarded such a significant sum under this innovative NSW Government program is great news for the city moving forward.

“Key city shapers such as the Bypass, the Coffs Harbour City Centre revitalisation project, the Jetty Strip Streetscape Plan and the NSW Government’s Jetty Foreshore Precinct masterplan project, all present new opportunities to see the Harbour Drive corridor redeveloped from a car-dominated corridor to a place-focused, multi-modal city spine,” Cr Knight said.

“This will help us progress our vision for this vital link from the CBD to the sea.”

RELATED: Latest Foreshore update raises alarm bells for Cr Amos

The Green Spine pilot project supports the Premier’s Priority Greener Public Space by providing a dedicated and protected cycling connection between Coffs Harbour’s key employment centre, three schools, TAFE, a high density residential and tourist destination and connections to key open spaces, such as the Jetty Foreshores, Brelsford Park and Coffs Creek walking track and our Botanic Gardens.

Out and about at the Jetty Foreshore markets.

Coffs Harbour City Council Group Leader Sustainable Places Ian Fitzgibbon said the lower traffic volumes experienced during COVID-19 provide an opportunity to use available road space to establish temporary bike networks and trial different bike path techniques using temporary measures such as painted green lanes separated from traffic with planter boxes.

“The trial will also provide safer roundabout crossing treatments. The learning from this pilot will be applied throughout the LGA to improve walking and cycling opportunities.

The project also responds to community feedback on Coffs Harbour local strategies and community strategic plans which seek to encourage active transport (walking and cycling); safety of walking, cycling; and dual mode pathways that promote more active ways of travelling between housing, quality public spaces and employment hubs.

“We can’t wait to get started.”