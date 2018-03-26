Menu
POCKET MONEY: Many drivers will receive refunds on their green slips in the coming months.
Green slip refunds ready to go back in your wallet

Greg White
by
26th Mar 2018 11:00 AM

MORE than 28,000 motor vehicle owners in the Coffs Harbour electorate are eligible for an enjoyable experience.

Those qualified will be able to access their CTP Green Slip refund after the NSW Government overhauled the old system to create a more affordable, lower cost scheme.

Refund amounts will differ between motorists depending on when they renewed their CTP Green Slip.

The closer to December 1, 2017, a motorist paid their premium, the larger the refund.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said over $29 million will be returned to vehicle owners across Northern NSW with an average refund of $43.

"The new CTP scheme is delivering significant savings for motorists,” he said.

"The average price this year across the local area will be $423, down from $481 last year.”

People with a MyServiceNSW email account can expect to receive an email advising them they are entitled to a refund.

The refund will be processed through their MyServiceNSW account and paid into a bank account of their choice

Vehicle owners who do not have a MyServiceNSW account can check online if they are eligible for a refund (www.service.nsw.nsw.gov.au/greensliprefund) or by visiting their local Service NSW Centre before creating an account.

Refunds will be available until September 30.

To register for your Green Slip refund visit www.service.nsw.gov.au/greensliprefund or for further information on the new scheme visit www.sira.nsw.gov.au

