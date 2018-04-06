Green light given to build new tidal pool

ALMOST half a million dollars has been awarded to revitalise the Urunga Sea Lido.

The tidal pool was constructed in 1981 by Morgo Street Reserve Trust, providing locals and visitors with an enclosed, 50m swimming area.

However, the entire structure was removed in 1999 because of damage from storms and has since silted up with sand.

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey announced this week $535,000 of State Government funding would be put towards upgrading the Urunga Tidal Pool site.

It's a victory for the members of the Urunga Tidal Pool Action Group which has been campaigning since 2011 to have it rebuilt.

"The brand new structure will feature elevated walkways and floating pontoons, and will use new, durable materials," Mrs Pavey said.

"The site will also be dredged and the sand will be reused for beach nourishment in areas where the sand has eroded near the boardwalk and lido site.

"A range of activities, such as water aerobics, aqua fitness classes, swimming, paddling and a place to 'just cool off' will be possible in the new pool."

The new lido will complement the existing attractions, including the Urunga Heads boardwalk, child play facilities and open space walkways.

The upgrade of the Urunga Tidal Pool was proposed by the New South Wales Crown Holiday Parks Trust, which will provide $75,000 for the project.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said the Urunga Tidal Pool is one of 33 projects that will be funded in regional NSW as part of the Regional Growth - Environment and Tourism Fund.

"Regional NSW has breathtaking places to visit and the word is starting to spread across the globe," he said.

"A record 852,500 international visitors stayed in regional NSW in the year to December 2017, and between them they spent a whopping $1.05 billion in our regions."