CELEBRATION: Harwood Cricket Club’s Jacob McMahon celebrates after taking the wicket of Luke Cox in the NCCCPL cricket match between Harwood and Northern Districts Rebels at Harwood Oval in 2019.
Sport

GREEN LIGHT: Return date decided for senior sport

Mitchell Keenan
mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
10th Jun 2020 1:00 PM
COMMUNITY sport has been given the thumbs up for a July 1 return as the NSW Government continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

While outdoor activities are limited to 10-people at a time, that will change from July 1 as rugby league, hockey and other codes look to follow junior football's lead.

Acting Minister for Sport Geoff Lee made the announcement on Nine Radio this morning, clarifying the cloud of uncertainty that has been hanging over the sporting community.

"All community sports will return from July 1 and everybody can play, it's game on for the whole community, whether it's under 18 over 18 competition," Mr Lee told Nine Radio.

Mr Lee said guidelines for an imminent return will be available to sporting organisations later this week as they move in the right direction.

"We have reduced the spread of COVID-19 to the point where further restrictions can be lifted," he said.

"It is only because communities have followed the strict social distancing guidelines that this announcement is possible."

 

BACK ON TRACK: Grafton Ghosts celebrate their huge grand final victory over the Coffs Harbour Comets in 2019.
NSW Rugby League Chief Executive David Trodden said the decision today was welcome news for rugby league and all winter sports across the state and would help the community continue to heal after strict measures were introduced to control the threat of coronavirus.

"This is another great result for rugby league across the state of NSW and I thank the NSW Government for allowing us to resume," Trodden said.

Trodden said that training (in groups of up to 10) can begin as soon as clubs have complied with the NSWRL's COVID-19 regulations that have been developed in line with the Australian Government's "Return to Sport" framework.

More details on specific return dates for Clarence Valley sports are set to be announced over the coming days.

clarence sport covid-19 july 1 return to sport
Grafton Daily Examiner

