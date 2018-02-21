Green leads the Aussie charge at Bonville

Hannah Green has been the form player of the summer.

FINISHING in third position on the weekend at the Australian Open proves Hannah Green is one of the rising stars of Australian golf.

The 21 year-old who has started her rookie season on the LPGA Tour will be teeing up at Bonville Golf Resort tomorrow as she leads a host of Australians vying for the Australian Ladies Classic crown.

The ALPG's newest event has attracted fellow top-level Australian golfers like Rebecca Artis, Sarah Kemp, Whitney Hillier, Amy Walsh and Stephanie Na.

Green is the highest ranked of the group with Sunday's third place leaving her knocking on the door of world ranking inside the top-100.

After finishing 11th in her first start as a full LPGA member in the Bahamas a few weeks ago, Green also came third in the VicOpen at 13th Beach.

The recent results mean the Western Australian has already earned more than $100,000US. Enough to be within sight of a guarantee of a longer tenure as a tour player.

"I've started off really well,'' Green said.

"My goal was to get into every major, and I know that's quite hard, being a rookie this year, so hopefully I've made enough money and keep making money to make sure that I'm definitely in."