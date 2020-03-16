Menu
SUPANOVA - SUNDAY
Offbeat

Green Lantern all dressed up with nowhere to go

by Luke Mortimer
16th Mar 2020 7:28 AM
GOLD Coast Superhero Weekend was brought to a shuddering halt on Sunday as the coronavirus pandemic hit home - but that wasn't stopping Carrara's very own Green Lantern.

The Superhero Weekend and Gold Coast Superhero Parade joined a growing list of events cancelled across the city due to COVID-19.

Hospitality worker Preston Whalan has wanted to attend for years and found himself all dressed up with nowhere to go.

He was photographed outside Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, wearing his Green Lantern costume and a medical face mask.

He headed along to see if there was any action, despite the cancellation.

Preston Whalan dressed as the Green Lantern. Picture: Mike Batterham
Preston Whalan dressed as the Green Lantern. Picture: Mike Batterham

"I had a goal this year to turn up to Supanova in my Green Lantern outfit, because I've always wanted to do it," he said.

"I thought 'stuff it', I'm going to go down there anyway'.

"But I didn't actually see anyone at all, which I was a bit upset about. I can understand people freaking out a bit."

Mr Whalan said he got a few smiles from people walking by, but others wondered: "Who's this weird guy getting around in costume."

He had hoped the superhero events on Sunday would go ahead before mass events cancellations across the country from Monday, but it was not to be.

Fans were still be able to view a life-size X-Wing and enjoy Movies in the Park.

Supanova organisers said the situation was "unprecedented".

