Green grass of home is calling

JOB AT HAND: The SCU Marlins need at least a draw today to ensure they play next week's minor semi final on home soil.

THE equation can't be any simpler for the SCU Marlins.

If they want to hold home ground advantage in next week's MNC Rugby minor semi final, the Marlins simply have to win or at the very least get a draw this afternoon at Grafton.

Although a minor semi final berth is assured, failure to beat the Redmen on their own turf today means a return trip to Grafton next week for the Marlins.

The balancing act though is tricky.

Knowing they're playing against Grafton again next week, do the Marlins throw everything at the Redmen trying to win? Or do they let a couple of players with niggles have a rest and maybe not show every play in the book in the hope they can spring a surprise next week when it matters most.

The Redmen have a strong pack and today's clash can at least reveal a secret or two on how to overcome it.

The minor premiership winning Coffs Snappers have the bye in the final round, giving them to freshen up ahead of next week's major semi final against Hastings Valley.