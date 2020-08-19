‘GREEDY’: Burglar caught on CCTV faces court

Shepherd has been convicted for a charge of break, enter and steal.

Shepherd has been convicted for a charge of break, enter and steal.

A YOUNG man who was filmed breaking into a Coffs Harbour store on CCTV has been convicted for his ‘greedy’ actions.

Toby Shepherd appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to a charge of break, enter and steal.

It was heard that on April 30, Shepherd and a co-accused agreed to break into a phone repair shop in Coffs Harbour.

Shepherd and the co-accused had taken bricks with them and threw them through the window of the shop.

After smashing the window the pair took numerous items, before returning again to the premises and taking more.

Among those items were iPads, headphones and iPhones.

The incident, which was captured in CCTV footage, was labelled ‘greedy’ by Magistrate Ian Rodgers.

“This is an extremely serious offence. It involves damage to a property – to a business – and an incursion of entering into that business for the purpose of stealing items,” Magistrate Rodgers said.

When handing down his sentence, Magistrate Rodgers took into account Shepherd’s past issues with drug use, including alcohol and methamphetamine.

He also took into account Shepherd’s clean record, young age and the fact he may have potentially been led by other people in committing the offence.

He said the sentence assessment report indicated Shepherd had expressed insight into the impact of his offending on the business.

Shepherd was sentenced to an 18 month Community Corrections Order and a minimum of 150 hours of community service.

Before concluding Magistrate Rodgers gave a stern warning that jail time would be a possibility for Shepherd if he were to breach his Community Corrections Order.

As part of this, he must not commit any criminal offences, and he is to abide by the supervision of Community Corrections.

“You need to know that the Community Corrections Order is an alternate to jail – so if it’s breached it opens up the real possibility of a jail term,” Magistrate Rodgers said.