Greatness awaits Ford

HUGE HONOUR: Jacob Ford was elated with his success at the NSW State CHS Awards in Sydney for Most Outstanding Sports Person 2018.

Squash: A Coffs Harbour teenager has received one of the highest honours possible for school aged athletes in New South Wales.

At the NSW Combined High Schools Awards in Sydney, Jacob Ford was handed the Val Lembit Memorial Award for Most Outstanding Sports Person for 2018.

Ford said he wasn't expecting to win the prestigious award.

"There's some big names on that trophy... Ian Thorpe, Steve Waugh and David Palmer,” Ford said.

"I've got a long way to go before I reach his (Squash great David Palmer) level, but I'd love to get there.”

The award caps off a remarkable year for the 18-year-old, one which saw him win the CHS state title, come runner up at the Australian Under 19 Championships in Darwin and represent Australia at the World Junior Championships in India.

"It's a huge honour to represent your country in any sport; to put on the green and gold and play for Australia was a great privilege,” Ford said.

The Coffs Harbour High School student also took home the Col Fisher Award for Sportsperson of the Year at the North Coast Regional Awards earlier this week.

Ford said 2018 will be year to remember, one in which he took his training and dedication to the next level.

"I've been working really hard on my game this year and strived to reach my goals and push my limits... So that's why I've probably achieved what I have.”

Coffs Harbour Squash Centre owner Peter Saxby said it's fulfilling to see a talented athlete work towards their goals.

"It's great to see Jacob rewarded for all the hard work he has put in throughout 2018 and his commitment has remained firmly fixed on moving onto bigger events and goals in the New Year. I'm sure he will continue to grow and develop his skills through the exciting times that lay ahead in 2019”.