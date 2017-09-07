23°
Great whites and tiger shark caught on Coffs drumlines

Keagan Elder
by

AT LEAST three sharks have been caught on the recently installed SMART drum lines off the Coffs Coast this week.

Yesterday, a 1.91m female tiger shark was caught on the Department of Primary Industries device off Diggers Beach.

While two great white sharks were caught on the drumlines off Boambee Beach on Monday.

A 2.89m male great white was caught near Boambee Headland while a smaller 1.92m female was caught off the northern end of the beach.

All sharks were tagged and released.

