Great whites and tiger shark caught on Coffs drumlines

AT LEAST three sharks have been caught on the recently installed SMART drum lines off the Coffs Coast this week.

Yesterday, a 1.91m female tiger shark was caught on the Department of Primary Industries device off Diggers Beach.

NSWDPI advise 1.91m Female Tiger Shark caught on SMART drumlines off Diggers Beach Coffs Harbour. Shark tagged & released. pic.twitter.com/FxEdhv77kb — SharkSmart (@NSWSharkSmart) September 6, 2017

While two great white sharks were caught on the drumlines off Boambee Beach on Monday.

NSWDPI advise 1.92m Female White Shark caught on SMART drumlines at North Boambee Beach, Coffs Harbour. Shark tagged & released offshore. pic.twitter.com/mP2RTiLj3z — SharkSmart (@NSWSharkSmart) September 4, 2017

A 2.89m male great white was caught near Boambee Headland while a smaller 1.92m female was caught off the northern end of the beach.

NSWDPI advise 2.89m Male White Shark caught on SMART drumlines off Boambee Headland, Sawtell. Shark tagged & released offshore. pic.twitter.com/3XUNla9Jcs — SharkSmart (@NSWSharkSmart) September 4, 2017

All sharks were tagged and released.