VIDEO: Great white shark spotted from the air

AERIAL surveillance operations have spotted a number of sharks off the Coffs Coast.

Today, the Department of Primary Industries spotted a 2m great white shark at Corindi at 8.23am. However there were no swimmers or surfers in the area.

Yesterday the DPI spotted a 1.5m bull shark at Sawtell from the air at 10.43am. The beach was evacuated and authorities were notified but there were no swimmers.

Another unidentified 1.5m shark was also spotted yesterday at the Moonee Creek inlet at 10.13am. No surfers or swimmers were present.