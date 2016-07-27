Shark bump was 'very similar to Mick Fanning incident'

Curran See and Harris Lake, both 18, were waiting for a set at Sharpes Beach on Tuesday when they were both attacked by an aggressive white shark.

UPDATE, 8.30am: A TAGGED great white shark has been detected off Clarkes Beach at Byron Bay this morning, the latest in a number of incidents of sharks "hanging around" local beaches.

The Dorsal Northern NSW Shark Reports Facebook page said that DPI Fisheries had advised the shark was detected just before 7.30am.

It comes after two local surfers were knocked off their surfboards by a great white shark at Sharpes Beach yesterday afternoon.

A third surfer was reportedly knocked off his board at Shelly Beach yesterday as well.

Dorsal said in that bump incident, an unknown species of shark "bumped surfer from board at North Shelly in Ballina. Very similar to Mick Fanning incident. Surfers were notified. All got out. Some got back in later on".

Tagged sharks were also detected at Main Beach at Evans Head and later again at Sharpes Beach.

UPDATE, Tuesday 5.10pm: Two surfers who were knocked off their boards by a great white shark have returned to the scene and explained what happened.

Surfers knocked off their boards by a great white shark: Curran See and Harris Lake explain their ordeal at Sharpes Beach, Skennars Head.

UPDATE, 3.45pm: Mates Curran See and Harris Lake, both 18, were waiting for a set at Sharpes Beach about 12.30pm today when they were both attacked by an aggressive white shark.

The former Southern Cross K-12 students were surfing their local break during their gap year, and said they feel they are lucky to be alive.

Mr See said: "We were both sitting out there on our boards when it went for my leg. It missed and cut through my leg rope."

He said while turning back to finish off the job on his leg, the great white knocked his mate Harry off his board and dumped him.

"Harry said he saw the shark up close when he went under. It was definitely a great white," Mr See said.

"It was about as long as a sedan and about as wide as a skateboard."

Mr See managed to reunite himself with his board which was adrift after the attack.

"Still there were no waves. We felt helpless," he said.

"We were just praying for another wave. Sure enough we just managed to both get one on a little one.

"We were paddling for our lives. We both thought we were dead.

"What happened shocked us. We won't be in tomorrow, But we will be back in there. We just don't know when. We had a feeling there were sharks.

"We consider ourselves to be fairly educated when it comes to sharks. We know a great white when we see one.

"If we want a message to get out there, it's surf in numbers. I think the shark didn't come back for us because we stuck together."

ORIGINAL STORY: TWO SURFERS have had a close call with a great white shark while in the water at Skennars Head this afternoon.

Initial reports are that an 18-year-old man was surfing at Sharpes Beach when he was knocked off his board by the large shark.

Another youth was surfing with him at the time.

Both were pushed off their boards by the great white shark.

It is understood at least one leg rope may have been bitten, and that a surfboard has also been bitten and badly damaged.

Luckily, a wave washed the boys into shore and they were not harmed by the shark.

More information to come.