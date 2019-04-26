The Great Wall of Coffs Harbour

THE Country Women's Association reaches out to those in need but this week they were the ones who needed a hand and it was the power of the press and a caring community that made it happen.

Irene Wells, president of Coffs CWA, reached out to the Advocate after discovering the brick fence at the organisation's rooms had been damaged over Easter. The call went out for a brickie and the response was "overwhelming".

With nothing more than the promise of a plate of freshly baked scones for payment, brickies on the Coffs Coast didn't hesitate to put heir hands up to help out the ladies from the Coffs CWA.

After a story about their damaged fence and lack of funds for repairs went on the Advocate website, Facebook page and in print this week, Irene Wells, president of the Coffs CWA, was flooded with offers from local tradies willing to get on the tools and help out.

"The response has been overwhelming. It has left me totally gobsmacked, the phone started ringing at 6.30pm Tuesday night, I even had an email from a brickie who was overseas and said he could do it when he got back," Irene said.

brickie volunteers to fix CWA fence.. 25 APRIL 2018 TREVOR VEALE

"The first call was from the wife of a local brickie who said her husband would be happy to fix the damage."

That local brickie was one-man band, Peter Moriz.

"How could I not do it, the ladies support the community so it was an easy decision to support them," Peter said.

"I got in touch with Damon from Austral Bricks, told him about the job for the CWA and without hesitation he said, 'grab whatever you need mate'." Peter called in the help of a "school holiday apprentice", his 13-year-old son Samuel and both were busy with bricks and mortar early yesterday, rebuilding the fence at 3 Dalley St, Coffs Harbour.

"Peter was amazing, only too happy to donate his time to carry out the repairs, we are so appreciative," said Irene

CALL OUT: After the story was published about their damaged fence, the CWA ladies were flooded with offers. TREVOR VEALE

Coffs CWA spends countless hours fund raising to support vital community causes such as drought relief, domestic violence and scholarships for local students - and the ladies are relieved no funds had to be diverted for fence repairs.

"Some one made quite a mess of that solid brick fence, we are just so grateful to Peter Moriz, and to everyone who got in contact with us - it's a very kind and caring community on the Coffs Coast."

Coffs CWA meets on the first and second Wednesday of each month at 9.30am for craft days and on the fourth Wednesday for a meeting and morning tea at 3 Dalley St.

There's always room for more ladies so if you're looking for a friendly network of new friends contact Irene Wells 0408 412 337 or coffscwa@gmail.com.