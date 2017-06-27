20°
Opinion

Great things happen to good people

27th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
HAPPINESS: Advocate reader strikes a chord telling us to focus on the positives of life on the Coffs Coast. We agree.
HAPPINESS: Advocate reader strikes a chord telling us to focus on the positives of life on the Coffs Coast. We agree. YanLev

IN THE news and online daily we hear and are confronted by sad, tragic and unfortunate events happening from around the world.

It has been a major turn-off factor for me over the years. Rather than be desensitised to other people's suffering I seek solutions I seek to support and assist.

It's one of life's great lessons that was handed down to me by a great man.

Can I say how great it is that here in Coffs Harbour we instead through our local media choose to focus on the great things being done to help others and ways to improve our community.

We are lucky to live where we are surrounded by beautiful scenery enjoying a quality of living that most even in Australia don't.

For a more satsified life focus on the great things in your day.

Seek out the positive opportunities and don't dwell on the negativities.

Reset your focus, breathe and be happy for what you have each day.

Life is great when you seek happiness.

Thank you for letting me share this, this mindset has changed my life completely.

Always remember to smile, to love and to laugh

Julie Jarman

Coffs Harbour

 

Mark Lynch

Cash for gout home remedies

EVEN to a pensioner, $75 is not exactly a lottery win, especially when it is likely to be recovered by the Federal Government in penalising the recipients with a painful withdrawal of PBS cover for a bit of relief from a common ailment.

I quote: "Gout is an excruciatingly painful form of arthritis, but it can respond well to changes in lifestyle, reports Brian Johnston.

Readers to use Federal Government&#39;s $75 cash back not for power bills but to treat a medical condition.
Readers to use Federal Government's $75 cash back not for power bills but to treat a medical condition. Nicholas Falconer

Recent research suggests that the rate of gout in Australia has been steadily rising since the 1960s, and now affects 70,000 Australians a year.

The prevalence is particularly severe in men over 70.

According to a recent study, gout affects 16.5% of elderly men, which is the second-highest reported rate in the world."

The most successful drug for this complaint is now not covered under the PBS and could cost the sufferer an extra $25 per month, which will repay the $75 carrot in three months. Good thinking politicians, glad you will enjoy your pay rise.

Peter Rake

Coffs Harbour

 

 

Hoons are leaving their mark on Moonee Beach roads.
Hoons are leaving their mark on Moonee Beach roads. Tony Martin

It's not your own personal race track

TO THE louts in noisy cars who continue to flout the speed zones and noise levels in and around Moonee Beach.

The left lane of the roundabout going in to a 50km/h area is not an invitation to speed past a car in the right lane and scream down the road at break neck speed.

One day you will get caught by the law.　

Judy White-Singh

Moonee Beach

 

 

 

 

