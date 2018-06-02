Great plans for great hall of Bellingen people

RESTORATION PLAN: Funding is being sought to continue restoring Bellingen Memorial Hall to its original glory.

RESTORATION PLAN: Funding is being sought to continue restoring Bellingen Memorial Hall to its original glory. Kurt Petersen

AN application for half a million dollars in funding has been lodged with the NSW Government to continue the process of bringing Bellingen Memorial Hall back to its 1930's splendour.

Bellingen Shire Council will undertake a service review to look at the impact and potential opportunities in the areas of hall usage, income streams, event bookings, promotion and overall administration with the end goal of developing a business plan.

Although not a part of the review, Mayor Dominic King said Bellingen Shire Council has applied for grants through the Stronger Country Communities Infrastructure fund to refurbish the main hall.

"We are seeking separate funding to assist in renovating the upstairs area, consistent with the heritage status of the building,” he said.

"The hall is a major community asset and an integral part of the Bellingen culture and if successful the grants would allow some structural repair works and refurbishments including internal and external painting, amenities upgrades and flooring.

"Council recognises the great job the hall committee does and the varied hours and tasks they undertake to keep the hall functioning and this review will look at the ongoing support that may be needed to assist it.”

A memorial to returned soldiers of The Great War, the hall was first established in 1929 as a picture theatre and even today the exterior reflects the Hollywood glamour of that era.

In modern times the activities consist of classes run through the week by independent tutors for dance, martial arts or drumming, private functions and concerts by touring acts and local performers.

Movies are still occasionally shown by using the drop down screen and digital projector.