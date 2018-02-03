Great Koala park is not the answer

AGAINST PARK: Raleigh's Ted Vaughan is against the Great Koala National Park.

AGAINST PARK: Raleigh's Ted Vaughan is against the Great Koala National Park. Trevor Veale

TED Vaughan wants to protect koalas but he is against the Great Koala National Park.

The 68-year-old Raleigh man believed a more "conservative” approach should be adopted to conserve on of Australia's most iconic marsupials.

Mr Vaughan argued locking up forestry would allow invasive flora such as camphor laurel and lantana, which the eucalyptus-reliant koalas cannot eat, to take over.

"Our local forests here are filled with invasive species,” he said.

"The camphor laurels grow faster than eucalyptus trees.”

Mr Vaughan said this would force koalas to come down to ground level to look for new food sources and expose them to dingoes and wild dogs.

He said logging operations acted as a management system through its replanting but should reduce the resources it burns.

According to the National Parks Association, the proposed 175,000ha Great Koala National would be the "flagship” koala reserve between Port Stephens and the Queensland border.

The reserve is strongly backed by the Greens and Labor party. It is set to a major state election issue in 2019.

Last week, Greens MP Dawn Walker expressed disappointment after Nambucca Shire Council decided it would not support the Great Koala National Park.

She argued the park would create a major employment boost for the Mid North Coast.