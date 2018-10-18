Great Koala National Park plan voted down in parliament

AMENDMENTS which would have seen the establishment of the Great Koala National Park at Coffs Harbour have been voted down in State Parliament.

The Labor party voted with the Liberal-National Government to vote down the Greens amendments to add over 200,000ha of state forests to the National Parks estate.

This comes shortly after a Fairfax Media report revealed a plan in 2016 to transfer 15 state forests into national parks was dropped by Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

"Since the Nationals came to power we have seen a 94% reduction in average annual additions to our National Parks estate, a massive increase in deforestation and a koala plan which fails to protect koalas," Greens MP and Environment Spokesperson Cate Faehrmann said.

"Faced with climate change and unprecedented losses of global biodiversity, we should be embracing an ambitious and visionary plan to expand our National Parks.

"That is why the Greens are moved amendments in parliament to add over 200,000 hectares of high conservation value state forests to the National Parks estate. This included the establishment of a Great Koala National Park on the mid-north coast and a new Sandy Creek National Park in the headwaters of the Richmond River south-west of Casino."

The Great Koala National Park plan, developed by the National Parks Association of NSW, proposes 315,000ha of koala reserve be established in the hinterland of Coffs Harbour in a bid to conserve the dwindling population.