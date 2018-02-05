Great ideas get spark from CHCC planning workshop

SEA AIR: Coffs Harbour Surf Club is a great place for inspiration and learning new skills at the CHCC community workshop.

SEA AIR: Coffs Harbour Surf Club is a great place for inspiration and learning new skills at the CHCC community workshop. Gemima Harvey/Coffs Coast Advoca

EVERY good idea can benefit from a helping hand.

If you have great plans for your club or community group but need help with getting the ball rolling, Coffs Harbour City Council can assist in many ways.

On Tuesday, February 27, CHCC has chosen Coffs Harbour Surf Club at Park Beach as the ideal location for a workshop to help get your ideas from a dream to reality.

Darren Thomson, section leader of CHCC Community Planning and Performance, said the special workshop is for local community, sporting and cultural organisations, service clubs and not-for-profit organisations to help them build skills, confidence and embark on long-term planning.

"The aim is to provide knowledge and resources to develop better plans, communicate effectively with stakeholders and build on current initiatives to strengthen capacity,” he said.

"The workshop will also help organisations to think differently so they can use innovative ideas and solutions to establish solid, long-term plans for community projects.”

Starting at 9.45am, the workshop will run until 3pm.

Cost is $10 per person including lunch with tickets available from chccworkshop.eventbrite.com.au

Council is also offering a complementary bonus workshop using the theme How To Win Grants And Influence People.

This will start at 6pm on Wednesday, March 14, at Coffs Harbour Community Village in Earl Street.