Great gifts from volunteers to hospitals

HONOURED SOCIETY: Coffs Harbour UHA representatives (from left) Helen Hardingham, Pam Hughes, Lyn Abraham and Lyn Cooper received the top award.

HONOURED SOCIETY: Coffs Harbour UHA representatives (from left) Helen Hardingham, Pam Hughes, Lyn Abraham and Lyn Cooper received the top award. Contributed

PUBLIC hospital volunteers on the Mid North Coast have made remarkable contributions during the past financial year.

More than 88,700 volunteer hours have been given along with $240,000 in equipment to support patients, doctors and nurses.

Those famous volunteer Pink Ladies purchased ultrasound machines, refurbished patient rooms, bought new equipment for operating theatres and emergency departments, electric beds, wheelchairs, ECG machines and much more.

A zone gathering of the United Hospital Auxiliaries of NSW North Eastern Region (UHA) at Urunga Golf Club was attended by NSW president Linda Swales who announced the contribution.

"We are challenged daily by requests placed on wish lists and gladly take on those challenges although we now fundraise longer and harder,” she said.

"The positivity members show with smiles and hours of dedicated fundraising certainly has a significant impact within our communities and on society.

"Volunteering and fundraising is our core business and we do it well.”

Highlights included the honour bell for the most money raised by a country auxiliary going to Coffs Harbour Pink Ladies who have contributed and astonishing $1.39 million.

Other outstanding achievements include a gift by Nambucca Heads of $30,902 in medical equipment to Macksville Hospital, as well as Bellingen's donation of an $8100 Pablo device to help stroke patients with their rehabilitation.

It makes Bellingen River District Hospital the first in rural NSW to have the innovative piece of equipment.

Macksville Hospital's Acting Executive Officer and Director of Nursing, Janelle Goodall, thanked volunteers on behalf of Mid North Coast Local Health District.

"You devote your time to listen to people's stories, you show compassion and empathy and you are highly regarded by all who meet you and have the honour of working with you,” she said.

"Where would our hospitals be without you?”