Great Country Champs results from local SLSC's

MARCH ON: There's a proud tradition at the Sawtell SLSC of having a strong March Past team and the tradition continued on the weekend at the NSW Country Surf Life Saving Championships held at South West Rocks.

MARCH ON: There's a proud tradition at the Sawtell SLSC of having a strong March Past team and the tradition continued on the weekend at the NSW Country Surf Life Saving Championships held at South West Rocks. Surf Life Saving NSW

SAWTELL SLSC staged a huge effort to try and unseat last year's champions, however the northern powerhouse from Cudgen proved too strong at the the Envirobank NSW Country Championships.

Try as hard as Sawtell did, Cudgen Headland SLSC cemented its position over the NSW Country Surf Life Saving Championships title, finishing more than 400 points ahead of Sawtell.

Former country champions for more than a decade, Byron Bay finished in third spot.

South West Rocks hosted the championships, featuring more than 1500 competitors fighting it out in a full carnival program from juniors right through to masters events.

Sawtell competitors didn't disappoint the crowds and the club has done a lot of work to build its strength right across the board.

Team events gave the club a steady growth in the pointscore throughout the weekend including wins in the under-19 and under-15 Female Beach Relays, under-19 Female Ski Relay, under-15 and under-12 Cameron Relays and under-19 Board Relay.

The Golding family had a busy time at South West Rocks chasing Country Championship points for the Sawtell SLSC. SLSNSW

Competitors contributed across the board in individual events, including the club's Masters athletes and March Past teams.

COUNTRY CHAMPS

Top 10 Overall Pointscore

1. Cudgen Headland SLSC 1048

2. Sawtell SLSC 619

3. Byron Bay SLSC 494

4. Warilla Barrack Point SLSC 349

5. Lennox Head - Alstonville SLSC 348

6. Mollymook SLSC 299

7. Port Macquarie SLSC 263

8. Yamba SLSC 209

9. Coffs Harbour SLSC 186

10. Tacking Point SLSC 185

- - - - - -

Coffs surf boat crew wins gold at Country

IN their first year as surf boat rowers, the Coffs Harbour 19's Male crew has won the coveted gold medal at the NSW Country Championships that were held on the weekend at South West Rocks.

Coffs Harbour's gold medal winning crew shortly after winning the final at South West Rocks.

The crew of Bailey Morgan, Oliver Smyth, Ben Hutchinson and Darcy Ryan have developed the rowing skills already and with their fitness are enjoying rowing competitively in the surf.

"They had to row all the way in a close finish as the swell dropped off in our alley," crew sweep Paul Waldron said.

"This was great preparation for their next challenge being the surf rower's league open at Eleoura in a fortnight."

Coffs Harbour SLSC's 180 masters crew finished third in the final to win bronze.

The crew has been training and developing for the past few seasons and are looking forward to the state titles in March.

The reserve crew just missed a place in the final on a point score count back after rowing strongly in the early rounds.

The club has a second 19's male crew just starting and is looking for two more female rowers to join a 19's female crew.

Woolgoolga crews best in boats at SWR

ONCE again Wolgoolga SLSC put up the argument that pound for pound it's the best surf boat club in the state.

At South West rocks on the weekend Woolgoolga entered six crews and came away with six medals.

Woolgoolga's surf boat crews enjoyed plenty of success at the NSW Country Surf Life Saving Championships held at South West Rocks. Contibuted

The crews competing in the Open men, Open women and 180 Masters men sections all won gold while both the 120 Masters mens and womens crews claimed a silver.

To round out a great weekend at the Country Championships, the reserve grade men finished in third position.

It was a series of results that left Woolgoolga boasting it was the most successful Country club in the boat section.

"It was a great effort with all crews medallists, great conditions which allowed the crews to show success from all the hard work they have put in," club stalwart Trevor Clark said.

The results are the continuation of a strong summer from the Woolgolga crews.

Prior to the Country Championships, the Open men's Barracuda crew travelled to the Manly and Freshwater carnivals to row against the stiff opposition on offer.

The crew finished third in their semi at Manly after leading to the wave area to narrowly miss the final before a seventh place finish the next day at Freshwater in a strong field.

It's straight back into action this weekend with all crews competing again on Saturday at Port Macquarie in Round 8 of the North Coast Premiership.

It's a busy period ahead with crews backing up again for the battle of the Boats at Pacific Palms on February 24 and 25 prior to the state titles being held this year at Swansea/Belmont in March.

This will be followed by the finals of the North Coast Premiership on home waters at Woolgoolga.