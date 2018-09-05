Graziers take their chances at Sarina cattle sale

BUYERS from Charters Towers were among those gathered at Sarina yesterday, as the dry forces those with cash south to replenish their stocks.

A total of 100 steers, 85 heifers, as well as 15 cows and calves were sold in what was the smallest yard penned for the year at the Landmark cattle sale.

Jenny Cowan from Collinsville offered 17 weaner Brahman steers for $590 while Fred Biggs from Proserpine sold no.7 and no.8 Brahman steers for the top price of $700.

CS Westcott from Munburra was able to sell 11 Brangus weaner steers for $580 and 10 Brangus weaner heifers for $440.

Landmark Charters Towers agent Tony Bowen, who usually buys cattle from Nebo, believes the dry weather has forced many buyers to look towards Sarina for cattle.

"Usually we wouldn't come to Sarina regularly, with it being so dry locally, there haven't been as many people buying them from the Nebo area," Mr Bowen said. "So we've been coming down here and taking them back up to Charters Towers."

Mr Bowen purchased a variety of cattle at the sale and said he would mainly look to use the cattle in the live export industry.

"We purchased some re-stocker steers and heifers so just background cattle to take back and put more weight on them so they're ready for the live export job to go out of Townsville," he said.

Graziers in the Charters Towers markets have maintained light stock through the dry weather and have been fortunate to have just enough feed left during the current dry period.

"I think it's pretty dry everywhere, but we still have a little bit of feed left at Charters Towers, a few of our blokes are lightly stocked so we've been able to put some heavier cattle through live exports and we've been coming back here to replace them with some lightweight cattle," he said.

Landmark Mackay manager Tony Dwyer said many graziers around the region were starting to be impacted by the dry weather.

"The market's come back slightly but we are well and truly starting to feel the drought which could get worse if there's no rain over the next couple months so graziers will have to be hopeful," Mr Dwyer said.

"There's been a few local buyers putting a few cattle away and a few storms south of here which will boost the attitudes of some of the locals."

Many northern graziers have relied on the live export industry which Mr Dwyer believes is doing a bit better than the southern markets.

"The northern markets deal with the live export job and it's doing a little bit better at the moment compared to the feedlot markets down south in places like New South Wales and southern Queensland," he said.

The next Landmark cattle sale in Sarina will be held on Tuesday, September 18 at the Sarina Showgrounds.