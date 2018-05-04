Grass is a growing issue

GETTING THE JOB DONE: Chris Pennell does his best to keep up with the Coffs Harbour City Council mowing schedule.

THE grass has been growing under council's feet according to 80-year-old Margaret Lambert of Toormina.

"I can't understand why this area hasn't been mowed recently,” Margaret said.

"They have it looking nice all around the shopping centre and near the skate park but around here it's just so high, it looks very untidy.”

Margaret is referring to the overgrown area near Bardsley Crescent and Lady Belmore Drive in Toormina.

"My neighbour backs onto the reserve and he saw a snake there. Some of the grass is a metre high, I feel this patch is being forgotten. I have called council several times and two weeks ago they assured me they would get to it soon. I'm still waiting.”

This reserve is one of many Coffs Harbour City Council look after and, with our high rainfall and sub-tropical climate, keeping up with trimming the grass must feel like nailing jelly to the wall.

"It's been an unbelievable growing season and trying to keep on top of the 850 reserves, footpaths and rural roadsides across the local government area has been a mammoth task,” said a council spokesperson.

"It's a massive area too stretching from Corindi to Bonville and out to Ulong.

"The bottom line is that the great weather we've had has been perfect for grass. In the run up to Christmas we were mowing six days a week. Now that the weather has become wetter we also have the problem of not being able to mow in heavy rain and having to avoid boggy areas until they dry out so we can get the machinery in.

"We'd ask people to please be patient - we will get there.”