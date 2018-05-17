GRAPHIC: Vet weighs in as community mourns maimed animal

BUTCHERED: Carcass of an animal that was found in the centre of Warwick yesterday afternoon.

BUTCHERED: Carcass of an animal that was found in the centre of Warwick yesterday afternoon. Marian Faa

A WARWICK vet has confirmed an animal found "butchered" on a major Warwick road is unlikely to be a koala.

The skinned carcass of an animal - originally believed to be a koala - was discovered lying in the middle of Albion St on Tuesday afternoon.

Community backlash has been strong as residents grappled with the thought of an innocent koala being tortured.

"What the hell are we turning into?" Jo Brosnan said on social media.

ACT OF TORTURE: Horrified Warwick residents are calling for answers after finding the carcass of an innocent anima that was "tortured”and "skinned”. Marian Faa

But Warwick vet Jayne Milward inspected photos of the animal and said it was unlikely to be a koala.

"It's hard to tell but it looks like a wallaby more than a koala," Dr Milward said.

"The only way you would know for sure is to send the remains off to Australia Zoo for DNA sampling and actually get the paw examined."

Dr Milward, who works at Warwick Town and Country Vets, said the size of the animal's ear was too big to be a koala.

"All the koalas we get in this area have a very short, rounded ear," she said.

BUTCHERED: Carcass of a koala that was found in the centre of Warwick yesterday afternoon. Marian Faa

"It doesn't have the right facial configuration."

Dr Milward said the animal could be a rock wallaby due to its colouring and facial features, but it was "hard to tell".

Pantera Louanna, who discovered the animal on Tuesday afternoon, said she was shocked and saddened to find an animal that looked like it had been "bashed" and "tortured".

The animal was skinned, with only half its face and a paw remaining intact.

A spokeswoman from Department of Environment and Science said anyone who thinks wildlife have been illegally taken or harmed can call the Department on 1300 130 372.

Sick or injured wildlife should be reported to the RSPCA on 1300 264 630.