Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

GRAPHIC: Footage of school brawl shared online
News

GRAPHIC: Shocking video shows violent schoolyard brawl

Crystal Jones
by
18th Jun 2019 7:07 PM | Updated: 7:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHOCKING footage has circulated showing two high school students involved in a violent altercation at a Bundaberg school.

The two girls can be seen involved in the fight, while another student seems to be trying to break it up. 

The incident follows other incidents at Bundaberg region schools.

In February, disturbing video showed Bundaberg North State High School students involved in a violent brawl.

In 2017, horrific footage of another Bundaberg school brawl went viral online, gathering thousands of views.

The NewsMail will contact the school for comment.

editors picks school violence
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Let's get the party planning started

    premium_icon Let's get the party planning started

    News Who knows - it could even become an annual festival similar to the Parkes Elvis Festival.

    REVEALED: What's in the State Budget for Coffs Harbour?

    premium_icon REVEALED: What's in the State Budget for Coffs Harbour?

    News Here's the local breakdown on the 2019-20 NSW State Budget.

    REVEALED: What's in the State Budget for Oxley?

    premium_icon REVEALED: What's in the State Budget for Oxley?

    News The local breakdown on the 2019-20 NSW State Budget.

    Surplus dip as NSW fights for more cash from Canberra

    premium_icon Surplus dip as NSW fights for more cash from Canberra

    Politics NSW Treasurer in fight for more cash from Canberra