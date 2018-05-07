Menu
Apply for a share of $30 million under the Community Building Partnership Program. Contributed
Grants to improve local infrastructure

7th May 2018 7:45 AM

THERE'S a share of $30 million up for grabs for community infrastructure projects across NSW.

Applications are now open for the popular Community Building Partnership Program and $330, 000 is available for projects in each NSW electorate.

"Local sporting clubs, charities and men's sheds are just some of the groups that benefit from this program," Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey said.

　

"The NSW Government has made improving local infrastructure a key priority and our strong economic management allows us to make these investments.

　

"If your organisation or club needs extra funding for the building, refurbishment or enhancement of facilities, then the CBP program is for you."

　

The Community Building Partnership program has awarded $275 million in funding to 12,000 community projects since it commenced in 2009.

　

"This is a great opportunity to get the support your community group needs to make real improvements in the places you meet, train or play sports.

Applications close on Friday, June 15.

For more information, visit nsw.gov.au/cbp

