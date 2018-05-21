Menu
TARGET YEAR: By 2030 the NSW Government aims to reduce organic waste going to landfill by half.
Grants divert organic waste from landfill

Greg White
by
21st May 2018 5:00 AM

GRANTS of up to $1.3 million are available for councils to introduce and enhance kerbside organic bin collection services.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser said the funding will be delivered in the sixth round of the Organics Collections program delivered through a partnership between the Environment Protection Authority and NSW Environmental Trust and is part of the Waste Less Recycle More program.

"These grants are available to councils for the purchase of bins and kitchen caddies and for education to introduce new food and garden waste collection services,” he said.

"Funding is also available for investigating food waste collections in multi-unit dwellings.

"For the first time projects that involve collection of food waste from businesses will also be eligible for funding with up to $500,000 available for 50 per cent of the cost of collection vehicles and bins.

"Previous projects have provided green lid kerbside collection services to 500,000 more homes in NSW and transformed an estimated 140,000 tonnes of food and garden waste into compost.

"NSW has committed to the National Food Waste Strategy and its target to reduce food waste by 50 per cent by 2030.”

Applications close on June 28 with information at www.epa.nsw.gov.au

