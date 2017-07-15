Grant for safe shed

ONE OF THE BOYS: Luke Hartsuyker visits the Coffs Men's Shed.

COFFS Harbour Community Men's Shed has been awarded a $2600 Community Volunteer Grant courtesy of the Federal Government.

Nationals Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker took the opportunity to join some of the 85 volunteers at their new facility, and discuss the role of Men's Sheds.

"The growth of the Men's Shed movement is testament to the impact that it is having in communities like ours," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"Men's Sheds are a place where men can connect with each other over hardware tools, a cuppa and a yarn.

"With their $2600 Community Volunteer Grant, the men are going to purchase a defibrillator and first aid kit should any accidents happen.

"The new premises that the Coffs Harbour Community Men's Shed has opened will allow the club to grow even bigger and get more men in the door.

"It's a great looking facility and I encourage all local Coffs Harbour men to come down and check it out.

"There's an excellent bunch of blokes down here and I'm sure they'd be happy to show you around the place."