Grant endures as legs power him closer to journey end

Keagan Elder
| 26th Jun 2017 10:05 AM
POWERING ON: Grant Rawlinson is cycling to Coffs Harbour as part of his human powered journey from Singapore to New Zealand.
AFTER 44 days on the saddle the end of adventurer Grant 'Axe' Rawlinson's cycling leg is almost in sight.

The Kiwi embarked on a human powered journey from Singapore, which he now calls home, to New Zealand.

Grant broke the journey in three parts - rowing from Singapore to Darwin, cycling from Darwin to Coffs Harbour and will now prepare to row to New Zealand from Coffs.

He expects to wrap up the second leg of his epic trip tomorrow.

Grant Rawlinson crossed the NSW border on Friday as part of his human powered journey from Singapore to New Zealand.
On Friday, Grant crossed the NSW border from Queensland and experienced definite changes.

"The nights are getting colder and tonight I am expecting a frost so will be a cold night in the tent,” Grant wrote in his blog Rowing from Home to Home.

"The people are also more refined here and gentle than in the Northern Territory where life is much harder.

"This is definitely a beautiful part of Australia and the world.”

Grant Rawlinson is joined by other cyclists as he pedals from Darwin to Coffs Harbour.
While the end of the cycling leg is almost over, Grant is already preparing to cross the Tasman Sea.

"My aim for the cycle leg has been to reach Coffs feeling healthy and fit with plenty of gas left in the tank to start preparing for the Tasman crossing,” Grant wrote.

On his journey so far, Grant has racked up more than 7850km of human powered travel since he started in Singapore on January 3.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  adventure cycling grant rawlinson home to home

