Sex tape could ‘ruin’ Denyer’s career

GRANT Denyer lives in fear a sex tape he made and lost could resurface and ruin his career.

The 2Day FM breakfast host admitted to his co-stars Ash London and Ed Kavalee that he made an "intimate video" back in 1994.

"I had just turned 18, and I had an older girlfriend, and I didn't have a camera," Denyer said. "I borrowed a Sony Handycam from the media department at high school.

"It had a tripod, that's why I wanted it, so I didn't have to hold it."

Grant Denyer and his wife Cheryl on the red carpet at the 60th TV Week Logies. Picture: Jerad Williams

The Game of Games host said he was pleasantly surprised when he watched the footage back with his girlfriend.

"It felt naughty, it felt a bit spicy and we were comfortable with each other," he said talking about the tape. "I look amazing in it, and I put in an A-grade performance … I was really happy with the angles."

When it came time to return the camera to school, Denyer said he forgot to remove the tape and is paranoid the footage is still floating around somewhere today.

"I don't know where it is, I don't know who's got it," he said on 2Day FM.

"What scares me about that being out there is that somewhere someone's got it or seen it, and I'm worried. It's been my fear my whole life that it will one day come out and ruin my career."

The 2Day FM breakfast show is hosted by Ed Kavalee, Ash London and Grant Denyer.

Denyer made his confession as the radio trio discussed the latest NRL sex tape scandal.

It was revealed yesterday the NRL Integrity Unit is investigating the leak of another sex tape allegedly involving two Penrith Panthers players.

The news comes after a sex tape featuring Panthers star Tyrone May was released on social media last Friday. The video was reportedly nine months old.