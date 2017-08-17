Granny caught with bottle of bubbly at the wheel

ARRESTED: A 71-year-old woman has been charged with high-range drink driving.

A 71-year-old woman has been charged with high-range drink driving after she was allegedly caught driving erratically in a Nambucca car park yesterday.

At about 2.30pm on August 16, police received reports a driver was allegedly having difficulty manoeuvring a VW camper van at the car park of a shopping centre in Nambucca Heads.

Officers from the Mid North Coast LAC attended the scene where the elderly woman was breath tested and returned a positive reading.

She was arrested and taken to Nambucca Police Station where she returned an alleged breath analysis of 0.233 and was charged with high-range drink driving.

Police will allege an open bottle of champagne was found in the vehicle's drink holder.

She is due to appear at Macksville Local Court on September 13.