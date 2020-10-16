Menu
Grandma’s split-second baby move divides

by Hannah Paine
16th Oct 2020 3:31 PM

 

It's a real Sophie's choice: grab the baby, or the champagne?

That's the split-second decision one woman had to make in a now-viral video that has divided people on social media.

"And Grandmother of the year award goes to …" the video was captioned when it was first posted on Imgur.

The video, later shared to Twitter and Reddit, shows the woman sitting on a couch with two glasses full of champagne on the table in front of her.

The baby reaches for the glass …
A toddler standing at the table grabs hold of one of the full glasses and pulls it towards them, spilling some of its contents and prompting the woman to grab the flute out of their hand.

But the grab causes her to lose her grip on the toddler who falls to the ground.

The video has prompted a wave of discussion online, with many people arguing that saving the champagne glass from falling potentially stopped a bigger disaster.

The woman quickly grabs the glass.
Causing the baby to fall to the ground.
But others claimed the situation could have been avoided if she hadn't allowed the toddler to get near the glass in the first place.

 

 

 

Meanwhile others said there was no harm done really, as babies and toddlers fall easily and pick themselves up just as quickly afterwards.

 

All we know is this woman has the fastest reflexes we've ever seen and should be recruited ASAP into whatever kind of secret government forces can best take advantage of her lightning-quick reactions.

 

 

Originally published as Grandma's split-second baby move divides

And starts to pull it down.
offbeat parenting viral video

