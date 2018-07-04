Grand 'old lady' to celebrate 90 years

STAGE PRESENCE: For nine decades, the Jetty Memorial Theatre has been a focal point of the community.

STAGE PRESENCE: For nine decades, the Jetty Memorial Theatre has been a focal point of the community.

THE year 1928 was memorable for giving the world Shirley Temple, Fats Domino, Burt Bacharach and Andy Warhol.

A little closer to home it was also the year a venue for locally made future stars was launched when the Jetty Memorial Theatre officially opened.

Originally known as the Coffs Harbour and District Returned Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall (try fitting that catchy name on a billboard), the theatre was built by local servicemen on their return from active duty in World War I.

The hall served as a meeting place for the servicemen but was also for general public use, with regular dances being held there until 1930 when it was leased as a cinema, screening movies Saturday evenings well into the 1970s.

From the early 1980s until 2003, the theatre was managed by a community-based council committee, which, through its members' hard work, developed the building into a community venue for the cultural arts and live theatre.

In 1990, the Coffs Harbour Vietnam Veterans assisted with a refurbishment, which led to a heritage listing awarded in 1998

In 2016, the grand lady got another revamp, with modern auditorium seating installed and a complete upgrade of the foyer.

The Jetty Memorial Theatre has strong bonds with local theatre companies who call the place on the hill "home”.

Many locals have waited in the green-room under the stage listening for their queues to go on stage in productions by CHATS, The Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy Company and the Eisteddfod Society.