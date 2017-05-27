Grand final replay the highlight

Coffs United holds the title and home ground advantage and it's up to Urunga to take the points away from them.

IN A season that's yet to find its rhythm thanks to a series of washed out matches and clashes interrupted by FFA Cup fixtures, the Mens Premier League is set to get back on track tomorrow with a repley of last year's grand final.

Urunga has been stewing all summer over its poor showing in last year's decider and the clash at McLean St offers the Raiders an opportunity to gain a small consolation against Coffs United.

It's not the only big game in town this weekend though. Orara Valley has passed every test placed before it this year and next test the Dingoes face is at Toormina Oval in what has turned out to be a top of the table clash against Sawtell.

The Northern Storm hosts Boambee in a clash both sides need to win to stay in touch with the top four while the Coffs Coast Tigers should get all three points in Grafton.

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL

Saturday

3pm: Northern Storm v Boambee

3pm: Maclean v Westlawn Tigers

5pm: Sawtell v Orara Valley

Sunday

2pm: Coffs United v Urunga

2pm: Grafton United v Coffs Coast Tigers