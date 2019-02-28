Grand final rematch headlines the return of rugby league

READY TO GO AGAIN: The Coffs Harbour Comets and the Macksville Sea Eagles will renew their rivalry in round one of the 2019 Tooheys New Group 2 competition.

READY TO GO AGAIN: The Coffs Harbour Comets and the Macksville Sea Eagles will renew their rivalry in round one of the 2019 Tooheys New Group 2 competition. Trevor Veale

RUGBY LEAGUE: Group 2 has released the draw for the 2019 season, with eight clubs ready to battle it out for the premiership in first grade.

The competition was hoping for nine clubs to take the field this year but the Nambucca Heads Roosters were forced to formally withdraw a couple of weeks ago due to a lack players.

In another shake-up for the coming season two games each round will be played on Saturday due to a limited availability of referees.

The competition will commence on the weekend of April 6, with four intriguing fixtures scheduled.

The Sawtell Panthers host the resurgent Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies in what is sure to be a thrilling local derby.

The Grafton Ghosts will be out for redemption this season and will look to get off to a strong start when they entertain the Orara Valley Axemen.

The Woolgoolga Seahorses will host their first game since 2017 when the South Grafton Rebels make the short journey down the Pacific Highway.

All eyes will be on the match of the round hosted at Allen Gillett Oval in Macksville, as the Sea Eagles clash with the Coffs Harbour Comets in a grand final rematch.

The regular season will consist of 14 rounds and the competition will not have games on the Easter weekend and the June long weekend.

The grand final is scheduled for August 18.