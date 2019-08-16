GRAND FINAL PREVIEW: Snappers gunning for consecutive crown

READY FOR THE BIG ONE: The Coffs Harbour Snappers will play in the grand final today against the Hastings Valley Vikings.

READY FOR THE BIG ONE: The Coffs Harbour Snappers will play in the grand final today against the Hastings Valley Vikings.

RUGBY UNION: After a torrid season with injury and player availiblity, Coffs Harbour Snappers have defied the odds to take their place in the 2019 Mid North Coast Rugby Grand Final.

The Snappers' depth can be unquestioned, with a mountain of players in the red and black asked to step up to first grade at some stage this year.

Though the defending premiers have undoubtedly their biggest challenge ahead of them this Saturday.

Their grand final rivals, Hastings Valley Vikings, have had the wood over them throughout this season in a perfect campaign which saw them streak away with the minor premiership.

The Vikings will go into the decider as heavy favourites after defeating the Snappers 47-12 just two weeks ago in the major semi final.

Though the Snappers won't be shaken, as the side has overcome plenty of obstacles just to partake in the decider.

Coffs will also be buoyed after their rampant 57-12 win over the Port Macquarie Pirates last weekend and will be hoping they can reproduce a similar display in the biggest game of the year.

It's a massive day for the club, with reserve grade and the women's 10s side also chasing grand final glory.

The women's have had an undefeated 2019 and will be wanting to cap it off with a premiership.

Though it's not just the Snappers who are hoping for grand final success, with the SCU Marlins also in the running for some premierships on Saturday.

The club's under-14 and under-18 sides will are facing Hastings Valley and Port Macquarie respectively.

First grade captain-coach AJ Gilbert keeps a close eye on the Marlins' youth, and is excited by what he has seen from the two sides this season.

"Our 14s and 18s have been dominant all year and that's a reflection of how hard they've worked," Gilbert said.

"Both sides have great coaches as well which is a big part of their success."

Gilbert has lined-up alongside many of the under-18s in first grade and knows first hand of the talent which many of them possess.

"When they got the chance in first grade they showed what they were capable of so hopefully they can back that up and help their team win the grand final.

'I'm confident both sides can win."

The grand finals are being held at Oxley Oval in Port Macquarie, with the under-14s getting underway at 8.30am.

First grade commences at 3.15pm.