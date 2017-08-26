Grand final or bust in do-or-die Prelim

THE Coffs Breakers claimed their second straight minor premiership only a few weeks ago but it will stand for nought if they don't beat Port Macquarie today.

The prize up for grabs at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium is a berth in next week's grand final against Sawtell/Toormina.

To the victor go the spoils while the vanquished can pack up and turn their attention to next year.

The Breakers will need to put that disappointment of last week's loss to the Saints behind them and focus on today's challenge if they're to earn a shot at redemption.

Port Macquarie is well rested after a week off last week and should hit the oval at full strength.

The Magpies have endured a lean season which is partly due to the lack of availability of key players but have built momentum over the past month and are finally starting to look like the Magpies of old.

The Breakers have won all of the clashes between these two clubs during the regular season but this one is expected to be by far the tightest encounter of 2017.

Last week was only players like Chris Frangos and Fraser Duryea who stood up consistently in the face of Sawtell/Toormina's physical style of football and it will be up to those who disappointed to bounce back to ensure the Breakers get to play in the grand final.