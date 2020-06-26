Grand final hero brutally dumped
THE past two premiership-winning teams have sharpened the blade and swung the axe at the selection table.
Richmond and West Coast have made a combined eight changes to their teams ahead of the round 4 action.
Grand final hero Marlion Pickett has been dumped by the Tigers along with Dan Rioli, Ivan Soldo and Jack Graham.
Superstar Dustin Martin returns alongside Kamdyn McIntosh, Liam Baker and Toby Nankervis.
Adelaide Crows former skipper Taylor Walker has survived the axe for the time being after being named on an extended bench.
Here are the teams for the AFL's round 4 action.
FRIDAY
GWS Giants vs Collingwood - 7:50pm, GIANTS Stadium
Giants
B: Shaw, Corr, Davis
HB: Williams, Taylor, Haynes
C: Perryman, Ward, Whitfield
HF: Kelly, Greene, de Boer
F: Daniels, Cameron, Finlayson
FOLL: Mumford, Hopper, Coniglio
I/C: Ash, Hately, Green, Himmelberg
EMG: Hill, Langdon, Galdwell, Jacobs
IN: Kelly, Greene, Mumford, Green
OUT: Lloyd, Jacobs, Caldwell, Langdon (all omitted)
Pies
B: Crisp, Roughead, Howe
HB: Maynard, Moore, Noble
C: Daicos, Pendlebury, Hoskin-Elliott
HF: Stephenson, Mihocek, C.Brown
F: De Goey, Cox, Elliott
FOLL: Grundy, Adams, Sidebottom
I/C: Mayne, Wills, T.Brown, Phillips
EMG: Madgen, Thomas, Cameron, Sier
IN: Cox
OUT: Cameron (omitted)
SATURDAY
Port Adelaide vs West Coast Eagles - 1:45pm, Metricon Stadium
Port
B: McKenzie, Clurey, Bonner
HB: Hartlett, Jonas, Byrne-Jones
C: Westhoff, Wines, Amon
HF: Powell-Pepper, Marshall, Rozee
F: Butters, Dixon, Gray
FOLL: Lycett, Houston, Boak
I/C: Ebert, Rockliff, Motlop, Farrell
EMG: Lienert, Georgiades, Ladhams, Bergman
IN: Farrell
OUT: Duursma (injured)
Eagles
B: Sheppard, Barrass, Hurn
HB: Jetta, McGovern, Duggan
C: Gaff, Yeo, Sheed
HF: Ah Chee, Darling, Redden
F: Ryan, Kennedy, Cripps
FOLL: Naitanui, Kelly, Shuey
I/C: Brander, Hickey, Cole, Jones
EMG: Waterman, Petruccelle, Schofield, Rotham
IN: McGovern, Hickey, Cole, Jones
OUT: Rotham, Schofield, Petruccelle, Allen (all omitted)
St Kilda vs Richmond Tigers - 4:35pm, Marvel Stadium
Saints
B: Coffield, Wilkie, Carlisle
HB: Long, Howard, Clark
C: Hill, Ross, Billings
HF: Butler, King, Gresham
F: Marshall, Membrey, Marsh
FOLL: Ryder, Steele, Jones
I/C: Hannebery, Paton, Lonie, Battle
EMG: Phillips, McKenzie, Kent, Sinclair
IN: Battle
OUT: Hind (omitted)
TIGERS
B: Vlastuin, Grimes, Astbury
HB: Short, Broad, Houli
C: McIntosh, Prestia, Caddy
HF: Higgins, Ross, Castagna
F: Martin, Lynch, Riewoldt
FOLL: Nankervis, Cotchin, Lambert
I/C: Edwards, Baker, Bolton, Stack
EMG: Graham, Aarts, Balta, Soldo
IN: McIntosh, Martin, Nankervis, Baker
OUT: Pickett, Graham, Soldo, Rioli (all omitted)
Essendon Bombers vs Carlton Blues - 7:40pm, MCG
Bombers
B: Francis, Hooker, Hurley
HB: Saad, Redman, Ridley
C: Cutler, Merrett, Zaharakis
HF: Smith, Snelling, McDonald-Tipungwuti
F: Stringer, McKernan, Townsend
FOLL: Bellchambers, McGrath, Shiel
I/C: Gleeson, Parish, Langford, Fantasia
EMG: Phillips, Guelfi, Ambrose, Ham
IN: Gleeson, Fantasia
OUT: Heppell (injured), Guelfi (omitted)
BLUES
B: Simpson, Jones, Plowman
HB: Petrevski-Seton, Weitering, Docherty
C: Murphy, Cripps, Newnes
HF: Gibbons, Casboult, Martin
F: Betts, McGovern, Cuningham
FOLL: Pittonet, Walsh, Curnow
I/C: Williamson, Silvagni, Setterfield, Philp
EMG: Kennedy, Honey, De Koning, O'Brien
IN: Philp
OUT: McKay (injured)
Gold Coast Suns vs Fremantle Dockers - 7:40pm, Metricon Stadium
Suns
B: Budarick, Collins, Lukosius
HB: Hanley, Ballard, Harbrow
C: Weller, Greenwood, Anderson
HF: Powell, Day, B.Ellis
F: Sexton, King, Ainsworth
FOLL: Witts, Swallow, Rowell
I/C: Bowes, Miller, Holman, MacPherson
EMG: Fiorini, Corbett, Lemmens, Flanders
No changes
DOCKERS
B: Hill, Logue, Conca
HB: Wilson, Ryan, Hughes
C: Bewley, Fyfe, Aish
HF: Schult, Taberner, Serong
F: Colyer, Hogan, Walters
FOLL: Lobb, Brayshaw, Tucker
I/C: Matera, Mundy, Cerra, Young
EMG: Darcy, Duman, Blakely, Banfield
IN: Hill, Serong
OUT: Cox, Sturt (both injured)
SUNDAY
Brisbane Lions vs Adelaide Crows - 1:05pm, Gabba
Lions
B: R.Lester, H.Andrews, D.Gardiner
HB: D.Rich, G.Birchall, C.Ah Chee
C: M.Robinson, J.Berry, H.McCluggage
HF: L.McCarthy, E.Hipwood, C.Rayner
F: O.McInerney, D.McStay, C.Cameron
FOLL: A.Smith, J.Lyons, L.Neale
I/C: T.Berry, D.Zorko, M.Hinge, C.Ellis-Yolmen, A.Witherden, Z.Bailey, B.Starcevich, C.Ballenden
IN: D.Zorko, M.Hinge, A.Witherden, C.Ballenden
OUT: N/A
CROWS
B: J.Kelly, D.Talia, L.Brown
HB: T.Doedee, F.McAsey, R.Laird
C: B.Smith, R.Sloane, W.Hamill
HF: B.Keays, T.Lynch, C.Jones
F: B.Crocker, D.Fogarty, L.Murphy
FOLL: R.O'Brien, N.McHenry, B.Crouch
I/C: M.Crouch, B.Gibbs, M.Poholke, T.Walker, K.Hartigan, B.Frampton, S.McAdam, E.Himmelberg
IN: B.Gibbs, M.Poholke, B.Frampton, K.Hartigan, S.McAdan, E.Himmelberg
OUT: R.Atkins (AC joint), P.Seedsman (omitted)
Melbourne Demons vs Geelong Cats - 3:35pm, MCG
Demons
B: T.Rivers, S.May, C.Salem
HB: J.Smith, J.Lever, J.Harmes
C: E.Langdon, C.Oliver, A.Tomlinson
HF: M.Hannan, J.Melksham, A.vandenBerg
F: B.Fritsch, J.Hunt, T.McDonald
FOLL: M.Gawn, C.Petracca, J.Viney
I/C: N.Jones, L.Jackson, A.Brayshaw, M.Hibberd, A.Neal-Bullen, N.Jetta, K.Pickett, J.Lockhart
IN: M.Hannan, A.vandenBerg, M.Hibberd, K.Pickett, J.Lockhart
OUT: H.Bennell (omitted)
CATS
B: J.Kolodjashnij, M.Blicavs, J.Henry
HB: M.O'Connor, T.Stewart, J.Bews
C: S.Menegola, P.Dangerfield, J.Selwood
HF: T.Atkins, G.Rohan, M.Duncan
F: E.Ratugolea, T.Hawkins, G.Miers
FOLL: D.Fort, G.Ablett, C.Guthrie
I/C: Z.Tuohy, L.Henderson, Q.Narkle, J.Parsons, B.Parfitt, J.Steven, J.Clark, L.Dahlhaus
IN: J.Kolodjashnij, D.Fort, L.Henderson, J.Parsons, B.Parfitt, J.Clark
OUT: H.Taylor (managed), R.Stanley (injured)
Hawthorn vs North Melbourne - 6:10pm, Marvel Stadium
Hawks
B: J.Sicily, J.Frawley, B.Hardwick
HB: B.Stratton, B.McEvoy, S.Burgoyne
C: R.Henderson, J.Worpel, I.Smith
HF: T.Scully, T.O'Brien, L.Breust
F: J.Gunston, S.Frost, C.Wingard
FOLL: J.Ceglar, T.MItchell, J.O'Meara
I/C: J.Scrimshaw, O.Hanrahan, H.Morrison, J.Patton, L.Shiels, M.Lewis, H.Jones, P.Puopolo
IN: H.Morrison, M.Lewis, H.Jones, P.Puopolo
OUT: N/A
KANGAROOS
B: L.McDonald, R.Tarrant, K.Hayden
HB: J.Pittard, J.Walker, S.Atley
C: T.Dumont, B.Cunnington, J.Polec
HF: T.Thomas, C.Zurhaar, J.Ziebell
F: A.Hall, B.Brown, J.Simpkin
FOLL: T.Goldstein, S.Higgins, J.Anderson
I/C: M.Williams, P.Ahern, A.Bonar, C.Taylor, J.Macmillan, J.Mahony, T.Xerri, T.Campbell
IN: B.Cunnington, M.Williams, J.Mahony, T.Xerri, T.Campbell
OUT: M.Wood (omitted)