Grand ambitions for the future of Sealy Lookout

THERE are some big goals ahead for the Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation, and an incredible vision for the future of Sealy Lookout.

BMNAC is a not-for-profit organisation, co-ordinated by local Gumbaynggirr man Clarke Webb, which aims to ensure Aboriginal youth are strong in both cultural identity and educational success through learning centres, cultural camps and more.

For the past 15 months BMNAC has been running their monthly Giingan Gumbaynggir tours at Sealy Lookout, and have recently established a cafe in the precinct. But if their new GoFundMe campaign is anything to go by, they have some grand visions for Sealy Lookout and the future of their corporation.

The BMNAC crew is hoping to raise $100,000 to build infrastructure so that Sealy Lookout, and their Nyanggan Gapi cafe, have permanent access to water and electricity.

The Nyanggan Gapi cafe at Sealy Lookout. Jasmine Minhas

They're also hoping to raise enough funds to establish a bush tucker trail along the Gumgali Track and an amphitheatre at the Korora Lookout.

Giingan Tour guests walk along the Gumgali Track to Korora Lookout, so the BMNAC crew is hoping to have tour guests sample traditional foods on the way to the ampitheatre where the dance group will perform at the end of each tour.

The Gumbaynggirr Cultural Showcase is held at Sealy Lookout in the Orara East State Forest. contributed

The charity recently experienced an unfortunate step back when a few weeks after the grand opening of the Nyanggan Gapi cafe, the generator which powered the cafe was stolen.

On the morning of March 22, staff discovered the lock on the gates to the precinct had been cut and the generator, located behind the cafe, had been taken. They have since been using a replacement generator on loan from local business Kennards Hire.

"We originally thought we would set up a "Go Fund Me” campaign to help our not-for-profit organisation raise the much needed funds to purchase a replacement generator,” wrote BMNAC's Kirsten Atkinson.

"But then we got thinking, and decided that if we were going to set up a funding campaign, why not go bigger and work towards our goal of getting permanent water and electricity up at the Lookout and other infrastructure that we have envisioned to take our Giingan Experience to the next level.”

The corporation, who are partners with Forestry Corporation of NSW, were given a rough quote from Forestry of $100,000+ for infrastructure for water and electricity.

"It's a big goal we know, but we truly believe in what we do and have received a tremendous amount of encouragement and support to continue sharing our culture with others.”

Meanwhile, the construction of a Treetop Adventure Park for Coffs Harbour is now underway, and is set to draw massive crowds to the award-winning Sealy Lookout.

The park, which will feature flying foxes, rope courses and more will be one of five available in Australia and is expected to open in stages over the coming months.

To make a donation to BMNAC, visit www.bmnac.org.au or https://www.gofundme.com/

gumbaynggirr-tourism-infrastructure.