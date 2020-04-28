Menu
Grand Anthem trained by Cathleen Rode. Trackside Photography.
Sport

Grafton track favours Coffs Harbour trainers

by Geoff Newling
27th Apr 2020 4:30 PM
SUGAR Baby won for the first time in two years when the former Victorian mare claimed the $20,000 Andrew Bensley Thanks For Everything Class 1 Handicap (1215m) at Grafton.

The Brett Bellamy Coffs Harbour-trained daughter of Turffontein surged down the middle of the track to beat Can't Beat Me (Shane Edmonds) and Elusive Eagle (Allan Denham) into the minor placings.

Sugar Baby trained by Brett Bellamy. Trackside Photography
A five-year-old mare, Sugar Baby was coming off a half length second at Coffs Harbour on April 14.

"She's been slowly improving,"  Bellamy said.

Chillie Cod trained by Robert Agnew.
The win completed a good day for Coffs trainers at Grafton on Monday with Robert Agnew (Chillie Cod), Cathleen Rode (Grand Anthem), Sally Taylor (With Certainty) and Bellamy saluting.

Rode and Rory Hutchings combined to break their Northern Rivers duck with talented gelding Grand Anthem.

The Coffs Harbour trainer and Sydney jockey were aboard  the topweight in the $20,000 JR Richards and Sons Maiden Handicap (1720m) and the son of Equiano didn't let them down.

With Certainty trained by Sally Taylor. Trackside Photography
Sally Taylor then made it a female Coffs Harbour trainer running double when With Certainty won the $20,000 Peter Cahill Plumbing Maiden Plate (1420m).

The Coffs Harbour trainer has nicknamed With Certainty "Trixie".

"She has her tricks,"  Taylor said of the three-year-old filly.

She had her first start for Taylor and toughed it out to hold off  favourite Flying Euros

With Certainty trained by Sally Taylor. Trackside Photography
