Grafton man loses hunger for work after $200k surprise

31st Jul 2019 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:55 AM

A GRAFTON man has confessed he didn't feel like doing a lot at work this afternoon after the lunchtime revelation he won $200,000 in a recent Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw.

The Northern Rivers player won the guaranteed 1st Prize of $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1404, drawn Monday 29 July 2019.

Speaking with a NSW Lotteries official to confirm his prize, the working man shared he was clueless about his win until he scanned his ticket during his lunch break today.

"Two hundred thousand dollars sounds good!" he laughed.

"I just came in to get the paper, check it and get an entry into the next draw because I don't normally win.

"I've had some wins before but this is totally unexpected!

"I tell you what, I don't feel like doing much at work this afternoon now."

Contemplating how he might use his lunchtime windfall, the working man described the win as life-changing.

"It will change a fair few things I'd say. It will lower the home loan pretty well," he said.

"Hopefully there's a treat in there somewhere as well, but I'll get told what to do by my missus. It'll be right," he laughed.

The thrilled winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his entry of one random number at Grafton Lotto Plus, 34 Prince Street, Grafton.

Grafton Lotto Plus owner Judy Emery said it was great to have another win land in town.

"We've actually sold two Lucky Lotteries 1st Prizes and a 2nd Prize during the past six months or so. Now we're working on selling the winning ticket to take home the big $86 million jackpot," she said.

"I was here when our latest winner checked their ticket. He was pretty excited. He couldn't believe it.

"He's a lovely man so we're so happy for him. It's always great to see one of our customers win."

The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $86.68 million for draw 1408 while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot is now $2.84 million for draw 10303.

Grafton Daily Examiner

