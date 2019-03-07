Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LUCKY WINNER: A Grafton man has won $25,000 on a scratchie bought by his son.
LUCKY WINNER: A Grafton man has won $25,000 on a scratchie bought by his son. The Lott
News

LOTTO WINNER: 'I still don’t believe it'

Jarrard Potter
by
7th Mar 2019 3:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GRAFTON dad might now have a favourite child after the $2 Beach Bucks Instant Scratch-Its ticket given to him as a birthday present by his son yielded him a $25,000 birthday win.

Sharing his joy with a NSW Lotteries official this afternoon, the stoked bloke explained how he initially didn't believe his eyes when scratching his winning ticket.

"I was just sitting at home scratching the tickets that my son had bought me for my birthday," he explained.

"I scratched it and I think I looked at it about four times before I believed I had won.

"I still don't believe it - it's only just starting to sink in now.

"I buy a few scratchies every now and then but I love getting them for Christmas and birthdays.

"I've won $10 here and there but nothing like this!"

The top prize winning $2 Beach Bucks Ticket was purchased at Hawthorne Newsagency, 81 Penshurst Street, Willoughby.

When asked how he planned to enjoy his $25,000 Instant Scratch-Its windfall, the happy man confessed his son who bought the ticket might share some of the prize.

"I'm sure he will be happy to receive some of the prize a bit later on!" he laughed.

"I'm thinking we might head off on a holiday somewhere but haven't decided just yet.

"I still haven't got my head around the win!"

In 2018, there were 155 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across the Lott's jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $14.26 million.

editors picks lotto winner nsw lotteries scratchie
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Commitment to the Coffs Bypass is 'absolute'

    premium_icon Commitment to the Coffs Bypass is 'absolute'

    News Cowper candidate explains 2019-20 Federal Budget misunderstanding

    Driver ejected from car listed as critical

    premium_icon Driver ejected from car listed as critical

    News Female passenger uninjured, driver critical after rollover

    Fiery forum calls for change on dangerous goods in tunnels

    premium_icon Fiery forum calls for change on dangerous goods in tunnels

    News Candidates commit to tunnel designs on bypass