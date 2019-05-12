Grafton Ghosts tame the Woolgoolga Seahorses
THE Grafton Ghosts have flexed their muscles in Group 2 rugby league, easily accounting for the Woolgoolga Seahorses in this afternoon's first grade match on the northern beaches.
The Ghosts piled on the points to run out to a 26-6 lead, before the homeside rallied with consecutive seats of six in the Ghosts' half just before half-time.
But the revival was short lived with the experience, strength and depth of roster for Grafton shining through in the second.
The Ghosts putting together a convincing half of football to shut out any hope of a Seahorse's comeback.
The Ghosts running out 48-12 winners.
With their senior side having returned to the league, after a season on the sidelines, the Seahorses committee couldn't have been happier with the attendance at this afternoon's match, showing Sunday footy is a winner in Woopi.
Here's images from this afternoon's match. See the Wednesday Advocate for a full match report.