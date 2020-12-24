Grafton cyclist has golden moment over former Olympian

Grafton cyclist Laurelea Moss won gold in the Women's Masters 3 division of the criterium and road race and bronze in the ITT event at the National Masters Road Cycling Championships.

Grafton cyclist Laurelea Moss won gold in the Women's Masters 3 division of the criterium and road race and bronze in the ITT event at the National Masters Road Cycling Championships.

In her cycling career, there’s not much of late that Laurelea Moss hasn’t won, but earlier this month she managed to add another achievement to her impressive tally by claiming victory over a former Olympic gold medal-winning road cycling champion.

Competing at the National Masters Road Cycling Championships on the Gold Coast, Moss claimed two gold medals in the Women’s Masters 3 division for the criterium and road race, and a bronze in the individual time trial.

Grafton cyclist Laurelea Moss won gold in the Women's Masters 3 division of the criterium and road race and bronze in the ITT event at the National Masters Road Cycling Championships.

This was the fourth time Moss has competed at the championships, and she said the results were her best ever.

However, the highlight came when she got the chance to race a national sporting icon.

“The highlight was realising I was racing against our former Olympic gold medal road cycling champion from Athens 2004 Sara Carrigan, and still winning,” she said.

“I also came away with the Champion of Champions jersey for my age group.”

Grafton cyclist Laurelea Moss finished on top of the podium in the Women's Masters 3 division of the criterium and road race at the National Masters Road Cycling Championships.

The results cap off a successful year for Moss on the bike. Last month she was named the 103.1FM Loving Life Masters Sports Award champion for the second time at the 2020 Clarence Valley Sports Awards, in recognition for her golden 2020 that saw her win five gold medals at the Queensland Masters Track Championships, two gold at the NSW Masters and two gold at National Masters.

When not on the track, Moss was more than happy to try and spread some joy and exercise motivation during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns by producing daily videos.