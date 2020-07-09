Menu
GRAFTON CUP RACE 7: IRON JACK GRAFTON CUP (2350 METRES)(Online only)
GRAFTON CUP RACE 7: IRON JACK GRAFTON CUP (2350 METRES)
GRAFTON CUP: 61kg topweight Sixties Groove makes history

Bill North
9th Jul 2020 4:14 PM
SIXTIES Groove has mowed down the field from second last to win the $200,000 Iron Jack Grafton Cup over 2350 metres at Clarence River Jockey Club today.

The win was Newcastle trainer Kris Lees' first Grafton Cup victory and the 61kg topweight became the highest weight carrying winner of the Grafton Cup since the 1936.

Sixties Groove ($3.50fav, Jason Collett) beat home The Lord Mayor ($9, Lee Magorrian) by a head with Carzoff ($4.60, Glen Boss) a further length back in third, both trained by Chris Waller.

